Watch trailer for Noah Kahan documentary; listen to 'The Great Divide' early

A trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Noah Kahan: Out of Body has arrived.

The doc, which premieres April 13, follows the singer as he adjusts to the stardom that followed the success of Stick Season and plots his next musical step. The trailer shows footage of Noah recording Stick Season at home in Vermont, watching his career grow, headlining a show at Fenway Park and goofing around offstage.

"I know that I'm most happy when I'm home and when I'm making music. And that's what I'm kinda most scared of: that I have to be, like, at my mom's house, that I have to be in Vermont, that I have to be struggling or in pain to make music," Noah says at one point in the trailer.

In another scene, he sits at a desk and says, "Make a new album before 2026" — a goal he has since accomplished.

Noah announced in January that he'd be releasing a new album, The Great Divide, on April 24, but fans can listen to it a few days early.

On April 21, record stores across the world are holding listening parties, where fans can also get free merch and pre-order physical copies of the LP. Visit @KahanHQ on Instagram for a complete list of record stores nationwide that are hosting the listening parties.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.