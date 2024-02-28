Watch trailer for '﻿I Saw the TV Glow'﻿ movie featuring Phoebe Bridgers

The trailer for the upcoming movie I Saw the TV Glow, which features Phoebe Bridgers, is out now.

The horror film stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as two young people obsessed with a TV show that becomes a little too real. Bridgers pops up briefly in the trailer while playing bass with a band onstage.

Bridgers also contributes music to the movie's soundtrack along with her former band Sloppy Jane.

I Saw the TV Glow will hit theaters on May 3. Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst is also in the cast.

