Watch trailer for ﻿'Depeche Mode: M'﻿ concert film

Depeche Mode has shared a new trailer for their upcoming concert film, Depeche Mode: M.

The movie captures the "Enjoy the Silence" outfit's three shows in Mexico City during their tour in support of their latest album, 2023's Memento Mori. In the trailer, you see footage of the concerts and hear quotes from fans about the significance of Depeche Mode in their lives.

"At its core, our new film M is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people," says frontman Dave Gahan. "Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story ... through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City."

Depeche Mode: M premiered in June at New York City's Tribeca Festival. It will screen in theaters beginning Oct. 28.

