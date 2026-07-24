Watch The Smashing Pumpkins, Lorde, Yungblud and more on Lollapalooza 2026 livestream

The Smashing Pumpkins In Concert - New York, NY Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at Irving Plaza on September 22, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Lollapalooza has announced its 2026 livestream lineup.

Among the artists you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your own home are The Smashing Pumpkins, Lorde, Yungblud, The xx, Wet Leg, Turnstile, Geese, Wolf Alice, The Neighbourhood, sombr, Empire of the Sun, beabadoobee and Not for Radio.

The Lollapalooza 2026 livestream will air via Disney+ and Hulu. For the full streaming lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com/livestream.

Lollapalooza 2026 takes place July 30 through Aug. 2 in Chicago.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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