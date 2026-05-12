Watch Shinedown perform on 'American Idol' finale

ZACH MYERS, LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, PHILMON LEE, LIONEL RICHIE, BRENT SMITH Shinedown performs with Philmon Lee on 'American Idol.' (Disney/Eric McCandless) (Eric McCandless/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The American Idol season 24 finale Monday featured a performance from Shinedown.

Shinedown was joined by contestant Philmon Lee for a medley of the band's songs "Searchlight" and "Second Chance." Lee, who was eliminated from the show in April, sang a number of rock songs during his run, including Foreigner's "Hot Blooded," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," which Shinedown has covered.

The finale also featured contestants Jake Thistle and Jesse Findling joining Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms for renditions of their respective songs "Hook" and "Hey Jealousy."

The winner of American Idol season 24 is Hannah Harper.

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