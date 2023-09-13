Watch The Offspring play "Why Don't You Get a Job?" with Sum 41 and Simple Plan singers

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has shared a new live video for "Why Don't You Get a Job?", recorded during the band's summer tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

The performance featured guest vocals from Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Why Don't You Get a Job?" was a single off The Offspring's 1998 album, Americana. The group's most recent album is 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll.

While The Offspring's tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan is now over, all three bands are on the lineup for the 2023 When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

