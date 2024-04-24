Watch official video of Lana Del Rey & Billie Eilish's Coachella collaboration

The Coachella YouTube channel has shared official video of Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish's onstage collaboration during the former's weekend one headlining set.

The two sang together on renditions of their respective breakout songs, "Video Games" and "Ocean Eyes." Afterward, Del Rey declared Eilish to be "the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation."

"I'm so f****** grateful she's standing next to me right now singing my favorite song of hers," Del Rey added, to which Eilish responded, "This is the reason for half you b*****s' existence, including mine."

Eilish later shared footage from the performance on her Instagram alongside the caption, "Greatest weekend of my life."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.