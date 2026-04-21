Watch Noah Kahan debut ﻿'The Great Divide'﻿ songs on ﻿'Tiny Desk'﻿ performance

Noah Kahan is featured in the latest edition of NPR's Tiny Desk performance series.

The four-song set included the debut of two tracks off Kahan's upcoming album, The Great Divide: "American Cars" and "Paid Time Off." He also played the track list off The Great Divide, as well as the Stick Season cut "Orange Juice."

"I'm hoping the sweat makes it look like I'm crying," a perspiring Kahan said in between songs. "I am kind of crying. The songs are really sad, I know that. So thank you guys for keeping your smiles on your faces."

The Great Divide is due out Friday. Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.