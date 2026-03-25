Watch Noah Kahan cover Sam Fender's 'Rein Me In'

NOAH KAHAN Noah Kahan performs at CMA Fest. (Disney/Larry McCormack) (Larry McCormack/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan covered the Sam Fender song "Rein Me In" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

"Rein Me In" originally appears on Fender's 2025 album, People Watching. The deluxe edition of the record includes a duet version of "Rein Me In" featuring Olivia Dean, which is currently #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

Kahan previously collaborated with Fender on the song "Homesick."

Along with the "Rein Me In" cover, Kahan's Live Lounge performance also included a rendition of "Porch Light," a track off his upcoming album, The Great Divide, due out April 24.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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