Watch Noah Kahan cover Sam Fender's 'Rein Me In'

Noah Kahan covered the Sam Fender song "Rein Me In" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

"Rein Me In" originally appears on Fender's 2025 album, People Watching. The deluxe edition of the record includes a duet version of "Rein Me In" featuring Olivia Dean, which is currently #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

Kahan previously collaborated with Fender on the song "Homesick."

Along with the "Rein Me In" cover, Kahan's Live Lounge performance also included a rendition of "Porch Light," a track off his upcoming album, The Great Divide, due out April 24.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.