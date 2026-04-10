Watch Nine Inch Noize, Jack White, Turnstile and more perform at Coachella 2026

The first weekend of Coachella kicks off Friday. As with previous years, those unable to make the trip to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, can watch the festival unfold live streaming on YouTube. Here are some of the rock and alternative acts you can tune into:

Nine Inch Noize, Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, Sahara

After collaborating playing with each other each night on the Peel It Back tour, Nine Inch Nails and producer Boys Noize make their official debut as Nine Inch Noize at Coachella's Sahara tent on Saturday. Perhaps they'll preview their just-announced Nine Inch Noize album, due out April 17.

Jack White, Saturday at 3 p.m. PT, Mojave

A last-minute addition to the lineup, Jack White will open the Mojave stage on Saturday. The "Seven Nation Army" rocker is fresh off a performance on Saturday Night Live, during which he gave the live debut to his new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico."

Turnstile, Friday at 8:05 p.m. PT, Outdoor Theatre

Following their breakout 2025, which saw the release of their new album, NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile returns stateside for their first U.S. show of 2026 at Coachella Friday on the Outdoor Theatre. The set will also mark Turnstile's first live performance since the band's former guitarist, Brady Ebert, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly hitting frontman Brendan Yates' father with a car.

Other rock and alternative artists on the Coachella 2026 lineup include The Strokes, The xx, Iggy Pop, Wet Leg, David Byrne, Interpol, Geese, Foster the People, Gigi Perez, Royel Otis, Black Flag, Lykke Li, Devo and Suicidal Tendencies.

Coachella weekend two takes place April 17-19.

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