Watch Militarie Gun's 'Live Under the Sun' mini documentary

If you heard Militarie Gun's song "Do It Faster" and wanted to learn more, well, you're in luck.

The rising Los Angeles band has released a new mini documentary. The 34-minute Live Under the Sun was filmed at Manchester Orchestra's studio in Atlanta and includes performances of songs from their January EP, Life Under the Sun.

You can watch Live Under the Sun streaming on YouTube.

Militarie Gun will be performing at Coachella for the first time on Saturday, April 13. Their 2024 plans also include shows with Manchester Orchestra and A Day to Remember.

"Do It Faster," a track off Militarie Gun's 2023 album, Life Under the Gun, is currently in the top 30 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.