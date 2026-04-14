Watch Hayley Williams perform with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on ﻿'Colbert'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and guests Hayley Williams & Jeff Tweedy during Monday’s April 13, 2026 show. (Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Hayley Williams performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday alongside Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.

The Paramore frontwoman sang lead vocals and played theremin on a cover of the song "Ffunny Ffrends," originally by the band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, while Tweedy played guitar and provided backup vocals.

"Paramore's Hayley Williams joins Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for a special collaboration, putting their own spin on Unknown Mortal Orchestra's "Ffunny Ffrends" in honor of all of the funny friends who work at The Late Show," the video description reads.

Williams is currently on a solo tour in support of her 2025 album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Her show Sunday in New York City featured a surprise appearance by Jason Isbell for a joint performance of his song "Cover Me Up."

Williams' tour continues Tuesday in Baltimore.

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