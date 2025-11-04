Watch Florence + the Machine's video for ﻿'Everybody Scream'﻿ track 'Buckle'

Florence + the Machine has premiered the video for "Buckle," a track off the band's new album, Everybody Scream.

The clip consists of one single unbroken close-up shot of frontwoman Florence Welch singing into a microphone while wearing a mesh veil. The video is now streaming on YouTube.

Everybody Scream, the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, was released Friday. An expanded edition featuring the "Chamber Version" of four songs dropped Monday on digital platforms.

Florence + the Machine will launch a U.S. tour in support of Everybody Scream in April 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.