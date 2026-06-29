Walton Goggins is The Strokes' long lost pal in 'Going Shopping' video

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs at Nissan Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Strokes have premiered the video for "Going Shopping," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

The clip stars Justified and The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins alongside frontman Julian Casablancas as they reference the famed Paul Simon video for "You Can Call Me Al." Casablancas plays Simon's part while Goggins steps in for the role played by Chevy Chase.

In between that, The Strokes also slip in some political commentary.

You can watch the "Going Shopping" video streaming now on YouTube.

Reality Awaits, the seventh Strokes album and their first in six years, is due out July 24.

The Strokes will resume their U.S. tour July 12 in Richmond, Virginia.

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