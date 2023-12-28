WALK THE MOON to perform at Orange Bowl halftime

While they're going on hiatus, WALK THE MOON will close out 2023 with one more performance.

The "Shut Up and Dance" outfit is set to play halftime at the Orange Bowl college football game, taking place December 30 in Miami. The matchup will feature Florida State and Georgia.

For more info, visit OrangeBowl.org.

WALK THE MOON announced their impending hiatus in July, sharing, "The time has come for us to take a long break from touring and making records together." In November, they put out a new album called The Liftaway, which they described as "nine songs to keep forever and say farewell for now."

