Wait! Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" sees streaming jump amid TikTok trend

By Josh Johnson

TikTok is saying yeah yeah yeah to a 2000s indie classic.

The platform has spawned a new viral dance to accompany the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song "Maps," leading to renewed interest in the track. According to Billboard, U.S. on-demand streams for "Maps" have nearly doubled between the weeks of Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

"Maps" is a single off YYYs' 2003 debut album, Fever to Tell. It is often included in lists of the best songs of the 2000s.

The most recent Yeah Yeah Yeahs album is 2022's Cool It Down.

In other streaming news, HAIM's "Now I'm In It" jumped by 120% following its placement in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!