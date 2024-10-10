Wait! Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" sees streaming jump amid TikTok trend

TikTok is saying yeah yeah yeah to a 2000s indie classic.

The platform has spawned a new viral dance to accompany the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song "Maps," leading to renewed interest in the track. According to Billboard, U.S. on-demand streams for "Maps" have nearly doubled between the weeks of Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

"Maps" is a single off YYYs' 2003 debut album, Fever to Tell. It is often included in lists of the best songs of the 2000s.

The most recent Yeah Yeah Yeahs album is 2022's Cool It Down.

In other streaming news, HAIM's "Now I'm In It" jumped by 120% following its placement in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.