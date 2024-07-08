The Voidz details upcoming ﻿'Like All Before You' ﻿album

After revealing the title of their next album, Like All Before You, The Voidz has now shared its release date and track list.

The third full-length effort from the Julian Casablancas-led outfit is due out digitally on September 20, followed by a physical release on October 18. It includes a number of the one-off singles The Voidz has put out since their last record, 2018's Virtue, including "All the Same" and "Prophecy of the Dragon."

The Voidz has also announced live dates taking place Oct. 16 in Los Angeles and Oct. 18 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Here's the Like All Before You track list:

"Overture"

"Square Wave"

"Prophecy of the Dragon"

"7 Horses"

"Spectral Analysis"

"Flexorcist"

"Perseverance–1C2S"

"All the Same"

"When Will the Time of These Bastards End"

"Walk Off (Outro)"

