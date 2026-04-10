Violet Grohl dares you to 'call me a Nepo Baby all you want': 'It's "whatever" to me'

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum Violet Grohl performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)
By Josh Johnson

As Violet Grohl prepares to release her debut album, Be Sweet to Me, she's very aware that her father is one of the biggest names in rock music.

"Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name," the daughter of Dave Grohl tells The Forty-Five. "It's not something I'm ever going to hide behind or say, 'No, I worked so hard for this! You guys shouldn't say that! That hurts my feelings.' I don't care – I really don't."

"I've heard that since I was 13 years old," Violet continues. "So call me a Nepo Baby all you want. It's 'whatever' to me. I just hope that eventually people will give me a shot."

If you have any doubts about Violet's musical talent, she simply advises you to listen to her album or see her perform.

"Come see me live," she says. "Come listen to my music and then you can decide for yourself if I'm worthy of this career or not."

Be Sweet to Me is due out May 29. Violet will be playing England's Reading & Leeds in August and the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta in September.

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