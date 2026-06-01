Violent Femmes book four 45th anniversary shows

Violent Femmes will celebrate their 45th anniversary with four special shows in LA this summer.

The "Blister in the Sun" band will perform at LA's The Bellweather on July 28, 29, 30 and 31. Tickets are on sale at TheBellweatherLA.com.

On July 28 and 29, the band will play both their 1983 self-titled debut album — featuring "Blister in the Sun," "Add It Up," "Gone Daddy Gone" and "Kiss Off" — and their 1984 sophomore album, Hallowed Ground, in full.

On July 30 and 31, the band will play selections from 1986's The Blind Leading the Naked with special guest Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads, who produced that record. Greatest hits and fan favorites will be performed on all four nights.

Violent Femmes formed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1981. Their debut was RIAA-certified Gold and then Platinum. It finally made the Billboard 200 chart in 1991, peaking at 171.

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