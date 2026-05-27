Vermont passes Noah Kahan-supported ticket resale cap bill

Noah Kahan: Out Of Body SXSW Premiere - Austin, TX Noah Kahan performs on March 16, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix) (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Josh Johnson

In Vermont, it's the season of the tix. Specifically, tickets that can't be sold for an exorbitant amount above their face value.

The governor of Noah Kahan's home state of Vermont has signed bill H.512 into law, which caps the amount for which a ticket can be resold on the secondary market at 110 percent of its original price. The bill, which Kahan testified in support of, makes Vermont the only U.S. state to put a cap on secondary market ticket sales.

"What's happening in Vermont is the first step toward what we believe is going to be a trend that continues," Kahan's manager, Drew Simmons, tells The Boston Globe. "I think it is foundational to shifting the economic landscape to be a healthier place for artists."

Arguing against the bill, Brian Berry, who represents secondary market sites including StubHub and SeatGeek as the executive director of the Ticket Policy Forum, tells the Globe, "We are fundamentally opposed to arbitrary price caps."

"We think this will not solve for concerns about higher cost tickets because people can sell them elsewhere," Berry says.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June in support of his new album, The Great Divide.

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