Vampire Weekend booked for ﻿'Saturday Night Live'

Vampire Weekend is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The "Harmony Hall" outfit will perform on the long-running NBC sketch show for the fourth time on May 11. Former SNL castmember Maya Rudolph will host.

Vampire Weekend was previously the musical guest on SNL in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

After you catch them on your TV, you can see Vampire Weekend live on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching in June. They'll be touring behind their new album, Only God Was Above Us, which features the single "Capricorn."

