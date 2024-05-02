Vampire Weekend booked for ﻿'Saturday Night Live'

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The "Harmony Hall" outfit will perform on the long-running NBC sketch show for the fourth time on May 11. Former SNL castmember Maya Rudolph will host.

Vampire Weekend was previously the musical guest on SNL in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

After you catch them on your TV, you can see Vampire Weekend live on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching in June. They'll be touring behind their new album, Only God Was Above Us, which features the single "Capricorn."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!