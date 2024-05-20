Vampire Weekend featured on commemorative NYC Subway MetroCards

Vampire Weekend will be helping New Yorkers with their weekday commute.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or MTA, has announced that it will be offering commemorative Vampire Weekend MetroCards for the NYC Subway. A total of 60,000 MetroCards will be available at the Union Square and Grand Central stations.

Vampire Weekend was just in NYC to play Saturday Night Live on May 11 and will return to the Big Apple in October to headline Madison Square Garden.

The MSG show is part of VW's U.S. tour supporting their new album, Only God Was Above Us, which dropped in April. The outing kicks off in June.

