Until we meet again: Watch Jared Leto as Skeletor in new ﻿'Masters of the Universe﻿' trailer

Still from 'Masters of the Universe.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

A new trailer for the upcoming movie Masters of the Universe is out now and gives a closer look at Jared Leto as Skeletor.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman plays the main villain in the live-action adaptation of the famed Mattel franchise. While Skeletor was silent in the previously released teaser, we hear him speak a few lines in the trailer, including warning He-Man, "You may have the power, but you're too scared to use it."

"Trust me, I know how to use it," He-Man, played by Nicholas Galitzine, replies.

Hopefully at one point in the film Leto's Skeletor will declare, "Until we meet again!"

We'll find out when Masters of the Universe premieres in theaters on June 5.

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