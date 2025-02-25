UK artists protest planned AI changes in copyright laws with open letter and silent album

60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Champagne Reception David M. Benett/Getty Images (David M. Benett/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Kate Bush and Sam Fender are among the artists who've signed an open letter published in The Times calling out plans to change U.K. copyright laws to benefit AI companies.

The letter contends that the planned changes "represent a wholesale giveaway of rights and income from the U.K. creative sectors to big tech." As The Times notes, the changes would allow these companies to "use copyrighted works to train their AI software without permission unless the owner opts out."

Along with the letter, a group of 1,000 musicians has released a silent album to Spotify, titled Is This What We Want?, in protest of the possible AI changes.

The album features 12 tracks with recordings of sound from empty studios and venues, representing what the artists believe could happen if the copyright changes go through. The song titles spell out a message that reads, "The British government must not legalise music theft to benefit AI companies."

Artists lending their name to the album include Bush, The Clash, Blur's Damon Albarn and Tori Amos.

Proceeds from the album will be donated to the charity Help Musicians.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!