Twenty One Pilots tease NYC event

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots are headed to the Big Apple.

In a Facebook post, the "Stressed Out" duo has shared a photo teasing something happening in New York City on May 2. For more info, you're instructed to text the word "Citizen" to the number 325-425-2629.

Fans in the comments are theorizing that Twenty One Pilots are putting on a small NYC show to film a music video. As previously reported, the band is filming videos for each song off their upcoming Clancy album, which caused its release date to be delayed from May 17 to May 24.

So far, three Clancy tracks have been released: "Overcompensate," "Next Semester" and "Backslide," all of which have videos.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a full U.S. tour in August.

