Twenty One Pilots, Tool, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette headlining 206 Riot Fest

TYLER JOSEPH Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) (Frank Micelotta/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots, Tool, Pierce the Veil and Alanis Morissette are headlining the 2026 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 18-20 in Chicago.

The lineup also includes Rise Against, Social Distortion, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, The All-American Rejects, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Evils Costello & the Imposters, Pixies, Patti Smith, Sugar, Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice and Violet Grohl.

There's also potential for a sort-of Sex Pistols reunion, since both the reformed "Anarchy and the U.K." band, which features Frank Carter on vocals, and their former frontman John Lydon's Public Image Ltd are on the bill.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

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