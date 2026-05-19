Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Gorillaz headlining 2026 Corona Capital festival

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes and Gorillaz are headlining the 2026 Corona Capital festival, taking place Nov. 20-22 in Mexico City.

The bill also includes The Offspring, Pierce the Veil, Mumford & Sons, The xx, Lola Young, The Black Crowes, CHVRCHES, Violet Grohl, Balu Brigada, Militarie Gun and Johnny Marr, among others.

Presales begin May 26, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CoronaCapital.com.mx.

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