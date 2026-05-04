Twenty One Pilots to perform at 2026 American Music Awards

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Twenty One Pilots will be performing at the 2026 American Music Awards, taking place May 25 in Las Vegas.

The "Stressed Out" duo is nominated for two awards at the show: best rock/alternative artist and best rock/alternative album with Breach.

There's no word on what song Twenty One Pilots will perform, but their single "Drag Path" recently hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

You can watch the 2026 AMAs airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

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