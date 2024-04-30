Tribeca announces Micheal Stipe talk + Daft Punk 'Interstella 5555' screening

New York City's Tribeca Festival has announced a talk with Michael Stipe and a rare screening of the Daft Punk film Interstella 5555 for its 2024 event.

The R.E.M. frontman will take part in Tribeca's Storytellers Series on June 12 at the SVA Theatre. As for what Stipe will be talking about, you'll have to attend to find out, but he has been working on his debut solo album.

Notably, the event takes place a day before R.E.M. is inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13.

Meanwhile, Interstella 5555 will receive its North American premiere in remastered 4K on June 14 at the OKX Theater. The film — full title: Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem — was originally released in 2003 and is rarely shown in its full, theatrical form, though scenes appear in several Daft Punk videos, including "One More Time."

For more info, visit TribecaFilm.com.

