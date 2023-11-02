Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, U2 members & 'Barbie' songs nominated for 2023 HMMAs

AFI Fest 2022: Special Screening "Bones And All" Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for AFI (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for AFI)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross members of U2 and songs from the Barbie soundtrack are among the nominees for the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

The Nine Inch Nails duo's work on the new David Fincher film The Killer is up for the Score — Feature Film prize.

In the Song — Feature Film category, you'll find Billie Eilish's Barbie single "What Was I Made For?" and the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken," which features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen. Other nominees include Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" and OK Go's "This" for the films Rustin and The Beanie Bubble, respectively.

Finally, Bono and The Edge's "Forty Foot Man," featured in the documentary A Sort of Homecoming, is up for Song — Documentary Film.

The 2023 HMMAs take place November 15. For more info, visit HMMAwards.com.

