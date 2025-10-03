Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' Future Ruins festival canceled

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Future Ruins festival has been canceled.

"Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year," reads a statement posted to the festival's website. "The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that's defined what this event was always intended to be."

"Rather than compromise, we're choosing to re-think and re-evaluate," the statement continues. "Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information."

Future Ruins was scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, and was designed to celebrate the music of movies and TV. Along with the Nine Inch Nails duo, who's scoring projects include The Social Network, Soul and the Watchmen series, the lineup included composers such as Danny Elfman, John Carpenter and Mark Mothersbaugh.

"It's about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting," Reznor said of the festival.

