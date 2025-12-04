Venmo ‘back up and running’ after major service outage

The payment platform said issues that caused an outage on Wednesday have been resolved.

Venmo announced early Thursday that the mobile payment platform was “back up and running” after an issue impacting the service had been fixed. The outage caused thousands of users to have trouble sending and receiving money.

“The issue has been resolved, and Venmo is back up and running,“ Venmo said in a post on X. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate you bearing with us while our team addressed this.”

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

At around 7:30 p.m. ET, more than 14,000 users were reporting issues with the app.

Consumers attempting to use the service received an error message.

“Venmo is currently encountering a disruption,” the message read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore access as soon as possible.”

Venmo addressed the issue in a tweet at 10:29 p.m. ET, noting that “We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now. Our team is working on a fix, and we’ll update you as soon as it’s resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

The company did not provide any other details about what caused the problem or how it was fixed.

The peer-to-peer payment app had 92 million active users as of last year, The Associated Press reported.

