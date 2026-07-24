Tony Romo accused of OWI in Milwaukee

Tony Romo
Tony Romo FILE PHOTO: Tony Romo stands on the first green during the final round of the American Century Championship 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2026, in Stateline, Nevada. Romo is accused of OWI in Milwaukee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was taken into custody in Milwaukee after being accused of driving while under the influence.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Romo was stopped Thursday night and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and booked on OWI and then released, WISN reported.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, WITI reported.

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