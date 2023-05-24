Tina Turner: Legendary singer dies at 83

Tina Turner Tina Turner speaks during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images, File)

Iconic singer Tina Turner has died, according to her representatives. She was 83 years old.

In a statement obtained by Sky News, a representative for the music legend said she “died peacefully at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement said.

