TikTok influencer César Gastélum shot, killed during livestream

Crime scene tape
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Mexico are investigating a deadly shooting of an influencer. (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An influencer in Mexico was shot and killed as he livestreamed in Culiacán, officials said.

Read more trending news  ]

César Gastélum had about 600,000 followers on TikTok and would share comedy clips, Reuters reported.

He was outside a fast food restaurant when two people on a motorcycle came up to him and his friends, pointed a gun at Gastélum and shot him. They then drove off, TMZ reported.

The people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

Security officials in Sinaloa said they are investigating the shooting.

Mexico’s Federal Security Cabinet said they’re looking into whether his death was related to his social media posts, “in some of which (Gastélum) made reference to a faction of a criminal group,” CNN reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!