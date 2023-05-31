‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of rape in a retrial on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Anna Webber)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of rape in a retrial on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The jury reached a verdict after they deliberated for seven days over the last two weeks, according to The Associated Press. The jury could not reach a verdict on the third count that Masterson allegedly raped a longtime girlfriend.

The jury contacted Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo around 11 a.m. on Wednesday stating that they reached a verdict, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This trial was the second one for Masterson on charges that he sexually assaulted multiple women he met through the Church of Scientology in the early 2000s, according to the Times.

The victims were identified in court as Chrissy B., Jen B., and N. Trout, according to the newspaper. They were all practicing Scientology at the time when they met Masterson. The jury convicted Masterson of sexually assaulting Jen B. and N. Trout. The jury was unable to reach a verdict for allegations against Chrissy B.

The rapes that Masterson was convicted of Wednesday happened in 2001 and 2002, according to Variety.

In the retrial, prosecutors argued that Masterson had drugged the women, changing the course from the first trial, Variety reported.

In the first trial at the end of 2022, the judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked on all three counts, according to the newspaper.

Masterson, 47, is best known for his role as Steven Hyde in 200 episodes of “That ‘70s Show” from 1998 to 2006, according to IMDb.com.

Masterson is facing up to 30 years in prison, the AP reported.

