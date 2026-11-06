Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff to leave White House, replaced by Stephen Miller

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles applauds as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Port of Corpus Christi on October 27, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Wiles is leaving the White House and will be replaced by Stephen Miller. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is leaving the White House.

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He wrote that Stephen Miller will replace Wiles, effective Nov. 9.

The president said Wiles will work with the Trump Political Operation going forward.

Miller has been a key to Trump’s White House and the chief architect of the administration’s immigration policies, The Associated Press reported.

Wiles was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff and a longtime advisor to Trump.

Her departure comes months after she said she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, then subsequently said she showed no evidence of the disease after several months of treatment, the AP said.

She was the longest-serving chief of staff for Trump. He had four during his first term.

Wiles posted to her official chief of staff X account that today was her last day.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First,” she wrote.

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.



Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

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