‘Spider-Man’ swings into action, helps wheelchair-bound man cross intersection

Spider-Man
Spider-Man FILE PHOTO: A man dressed as Spider-Man swung into action to help a man in a wheelchair. (Pavlovski/pavlovski - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JONESBORO, Ark. — Who needs a scout to help cross a busy street when you have a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?”

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A driver in Jonesboro, Arkansas, was dressed as the Marvel superhero when a person was struggling to get across a road, and luckily, a traffic camera caught the whole thing.

The department wrote on Facebook, “We were able to spot this little web of kindness on our intersection cameras.”

The driver jumped out of his Jeep and got the wheelchair-bound man across the street.

The person wasn’t just randomly wearing his costume because his spidey senses were tingling that someone would need help. The person was on the way to a trampoline park for its Super Hero Day, Jonesboro Police said, according to KARK.

The department also left an inspiring remark: “Whether it’s a red light or green light, there is always time to do what’s right!”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will hit theaters on July 31.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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