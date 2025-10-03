Rite Aid closes remaining locations

Rite Aid had at one point more than 2,000 stores nationwide, but now the pharmacy chain is no longer.

The company wrote on its website, “All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

The website also offers customers an opportunity to download their prescription and immunization records and find their new pharmacy.

AL.com reported that Rite Aid had more than 2,450 locations in 2022. By last month, there were only 89 remaining. The final stores in Oregon and Washington closed Sept. 29. Competitors CVS and Walgreens have about 9,000 locations each.

Rite Aid was founded in 1962 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, under the name Thrift D Discount Center, according to Investopedia.

Walgreens had attempted to acquire the chain in 2015, but the deal fell through and instead of merging, Walgreens purchased 1,932 Rite Aid locations in a deal completed in 2018.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy twice, the final time was in May, about seven months after it had exited Chapter 11, which was filed in October 2023, CNN reported at the time. The company was looking for a buyer when it filed.

