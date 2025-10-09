Recall alert: Waymeet recalls an additional 19K power banks

Power bank
Recall alert Thousands of power banks are being recalled because they can overheat and possibly burn a person. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More power banks are being recalled because they could overheat and burn someone or even cause a fire.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 19,500 ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks. The latest recall is in addition to the 24,000 battery packs that were recalled in August. An additional 11,915 power packs were recalled in Canada over the two campaigns.

The following power banks are part of both recalls, with the date of the recall listed after the model number:

  • 2G505 (Oct. 9)
  • 2G520 (Aug. 14)
  • 2G505B (Aug. 14)
  • 2G512B (Aug. 14)

ESR is printed on the back of the case, while the model number can be found on the right side.

The power banks were all sold online from September 2022 to July 2025 at Amazon and Esrtech.com, while the ones that were under the previous recall were sold on Home Depot’s website. They sold for between $32 and $50, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled batteries, you should not use them and contact Waymeet for a full refund.

You will have to send a photo of the power bank to the company by email. The battery must have “recalled” written on it and the photo needs to show the model number.

For more information, contact Waymeet at 888-990-0280, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!