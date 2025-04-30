Recall alert: GM recalls 721K SUVs, trucks worldwide due to engine issues

FILE PHOTO: General Motors has recalled more than 721,000 vehicles globally due to engine issues.

Hundreds of thousands of SUVs and trucks made by General Motors are being recalled over engine issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects 2021 through 2024:

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Suburban

Tahoe

GMC Sierra 1500

Yukon

Yukon XL

The recalled vehicles have 6.2L V8 gas engines.

GM said the connecting rod and crankshaft may have defects that can damage the engine and may lead to engine failure.

Of the 721,000 vehicles recalled, almost 600,000 are in the U.S., Reuters reported

Dealers will inspect the engines and repair or replace them as needed.

If a vehicle passes the engine inspection, it’ll be filled with a higher viscosity oil, get a new oil fill cap and an oil filter replacement, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the recall after June 9. Those who have Cadillacs can call 800-333-4223 for more information.

Chevrolet’s customer service number is 800-222-1020, while GMC can be reached at 800-462-8782.

The GM recall number is N252494000.

