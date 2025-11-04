Recall alert: Ford recalls 162K Broncos due to loose bolt in driver’s seat frame

A loose bolt in a driver’s seat frame has forced Ford to recall more than 163,200 Broncos.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects some 2021 to 2023 Broncos.

The front seats may have a loose or dislodged seat frame height-adjust pivot bolt.

Dealers will replace the pivot links and bolts for free.

Owners of recalled vehicles will get two alerts in the mail. One will be sent on Dec. 1 telling them about the recall, while the second will come once the fix is available, the NHTSA said.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25SB5.

