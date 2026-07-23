Recall alert: Breakfast burritos recalled over undeclared soy

Burritos
Recall alert Breakfast burritos have been recalled over undeclared soy and unexpected meat. (FDA)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Breakfast burritos sold in more than half a dozen states were recalled due to undeclared soy.

Read more trending news ]

Fresh & Ready Foods LLC recalled a limited number of Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burritos and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burritos, the Food and Drug Administration said.

In addition to the undeclared soy, the burritos should not be eaten by those who do not eat meat because the recall was initiated after sausage was found in ones labeled vegetarian. It was the sausage that introduced the undeclared soy into the product, the FDA said.

They were produced in a Charlotte, North Carolina facility between July 9 and July 12 with Fresh Thru dates of July 20.

The burritos were distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia in grab-and-go markets as well as vending machines.

The Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burrito has UPC 1 00001 00029 7, while the Fresh and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burrito has UPC 1 00001 00029 7.

If you have the recalled burritos, you should not eat them and throw them away, the FDA said.

For more information, contact Fresh & Ready by email or phone at 855-424-8390.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!