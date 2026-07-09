Recall alert: 462K Kia Tellurides over fire risk; owners told to park outside

FILE PHOTO: More than 462,000 Kia Tellurides recalled. Owners are told to park outside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a warning for owners of Kia Tellurides: park outside.

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The agency said that 462,869 vehicles spanning the 2020 to 2024 model years are at risk of fire while driving or while parked.

The vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 for the same problem.

Owners are being told to park outside and away from buildings until repairs can be made.

The issue stems from the front power seat slide cover. If it is hit or accidentally struck, the switch can dislodge, become misaligned, or be damaged, and the seat motor can run without stopping, causing the seat motor to overheat. An improper repair may also cause the motor to run continuously.

There have been seven seat fires and 11 cases of motor melting, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive a letter after Aug. 13 alerting them to the issue and telling them to take their vehicles to a dealer to have an electronic fuse assembly installed to prevent the seat motor from operating continuously.

The vehicle identification numbers of the recalled Tellurides can be searched on the NHTSA website after July 17.

Owners can also contact Kia for more information at 800-333-4542.

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