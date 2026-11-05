Recall alert: 175K air fryer ovens recalled due to burn hazard

The CPSC announced the recall of 175,951 air fryer ovens due to burn hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 175,951 air fryer ovens because their doors can close when bumped, posing a burn hazard to anyone trying to remove hot food.

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The agency said the recall affects Gourmia 9-Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens. The model number is GTF7530, and the UPC Code Is 810002862779. The model number and UPC code are on the fryer’s packaging, while the model number and either 3021 or 0126 are on a label on the back of the fryer.

They were sold by Target from October 2021 to June 2026 for $150.

The CPSC said there have been 57 reports of the doors closing unexpectedly, with 40 burns to users’ hands or wrists.

If you have one, you should stop using it until you get a free repair kit from Gourmia.

For more information, contact Gourmia at 888-834-0092 or online.

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