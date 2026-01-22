Recall alert: 116K Ford, Lincolns recalled over fire risk

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 116,600 vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 116,672 Ford and Lincoln cars and SUVs, over an issue with the engine block heater.

Read more trending news

The recall affects the following vehicles:

  • 2013-2018 Focus
  • 2013-2019 Escape
  • 2015-2016 MKC

The NHTSA said the engine block heater may crack and have a coolant leak, causing a short circuit when the block heater is plugged in, increasing the risk of a fire.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are being told not to plug in the block heater until it has been fixed.

Dealers will replace the block heater for free.

Owners will receive two letters from the company. The first will alert them of the recall and will be sent Feb. 13, while the second will be sent once a repair is available. Those are expected to be sent in April.

For more information, owners can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S01. The vehicle identification number is also searchable on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!