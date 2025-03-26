Recall alert: 10K cans of Coca-Cola recalled for foreign object

FILE PHOTO: Ten thousand cans of Coke are being recalled due to potential foreign matter contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola over potential foreign contamination.

The foreign object is plastic.

The recall affects 12-ounce cans that came in 12-count packs with the Date code Sept205MDA and time stamp 1100-1253.

The can UPC is 0 49000-00634 6, while the case UPC is 0 49000-02890 4.

In all, 864 cases containing a total of 10,368 cans, bottled by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee, were part of the recall. They were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Reyes released a statement, which read, “Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans. The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.”

If you have the recalled Coke, you should not drink it.

