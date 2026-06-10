Recall alert: 1.07M Jeeps recalled, owners told to park outside due to fire risk

FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 1.07 million Jeeps because of a wiring problem that could catch fire.

Chrysler has recalled more than a million Jeeps because of a wiring problem.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects 1,076,999 Wranglers and Gladiators from the 2021-2025 model years.

The electric-hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and catch fire, even when the vehicles are parked and off.

The NHTSA said owners should park the affected Jeeps outside and away from any building until repairs are completed.

Dealers will inspect the affected parts and replace them as necessary at no cost.

Owners will be alerted to the recall by mail after July 9, but can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 21D.

The vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website starting June 11.

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