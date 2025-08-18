Recall alert: 103K F-150 trucks recalled over issue with rear axle hub bolt

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 103,000 F-150 trucks due to a potential issue with the rear axle hub bolt that could lead to vehicle rollaway or loss of drive power.

The recall affects certain 2023-2025 F-150 models equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle featuring a 3/4 float axle design.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identified that the rear axle hub bolt may weaken and break, potentially damaging the axle hub splines.

Ford announced that dealers will replace the left and right rear axle shaft assemblies at no cost to the owners. This recall expanded on a previous recall identified by NHTSA number 23V896.

Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed in phases, starting August 18, 2025, and continuing through May 22, 2026, the NHTSA said.

Affected owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information about the recall, which is identified by Ford’s number 25S82.

