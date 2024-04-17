Rapper NBA YoungBoy arrested in Utah for ‘unlawful activity’

NBA YoungBoy: The rapper was arrested in Utah on Tuesday for a pattern of “unlawful activity.” (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested in Utah on Tuesday for a pattern of “unlawful activity,” according to court records.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is facing six charges. He was charged with second-degree felonies of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity, third-degree felonies of identity fraud and forgery, and misdemeanor drug possession, KTVX reported.

He was arrested at 2:50 p.m. MDT, online records show. No bail has been set.

Gaulden was arrested at his Millcreek mansion, where he had been under house arrest since October 2021, KSL-TV reported.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi told the television station that a search warrant was executed on Gaulden’s residence early Tuesday. Agencies assisting the sheriff’s office included the FBI and Homeland Security, according to KTVX.

In a statement, Bartschi did not reveal the details of the search warrant.

“Due to the complexity of the investigation, we will not be releasing any additional details concerning the investigation,” Bartschi said. “Current criminal charges for Mr. Gaulden include (a) pattern of unlawful activity. The pattern of unlawful activity includes violations of the Utah Controlled Substances Act, the Identity Fraud Act and fraud.”

The rapper, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had been under house arrest after he was arrested twice in 2020 during a music video shoot, Variety reported. He was indicted in March 2021 after he was allegedly in possession of two guns during the video. Gaulden is still awaiting trial on those charges, according to the entertainment news website.

Gaulden made news in Utah in 2023 when he told Billboard magazine that he wanted to be baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, KTVX reported.

In December 2023, a federal judge eased the conditions of his house arrest so the rapper could access mental health treatments, but his request for more time in the recording studio was denied, according to Variety.

In 2022, Gaulden was found not guilty of “knowingly” possessing a firearm during a separate arrest relating to a 2021 incident in Los Angeles, the entertainment news website reported.

Gaulden was YouTube’s most viewed artist in 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal. He beat out top pop stars like Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Post Malone.

